Xperi Targets TVOS Debut Into Smart TVs in Late 2023/Early 2024

TiVo parent company Xperi Holdings has finally specified a timeline to introduce its TVOS into smart TVs -- "late 2023 or early 2024."

Xperi debuted a connected TV dongle, the TiVo Stream 4K, two years ago, with plans to license the gadget's OS, TiVo Stream, to smart TV OEMs.

The company, which on Tuesday reported 16% revenue growth in Q1 to $257.4 million, also said a year ago that it would steer Stream away from its Android TV source code, with Google now also competing directly in the TVOS market.

Xperi has been largely coy about its Stream plans since then, but it did also disclose Tuesday that it's working to license the software to "tier 2" OEM partners.

TiVo Stream and the TiVo Stream 4K gadget are part of Xperi's "media platform" business sector, which accounts for only around 6% of its products sales but is also the product segement's fastest growing piece. "Pay TV" remains the largest generator in Xperi's products business, accounting for 54% of revenue.

Xperi, which paid $3 billion for TiVo back in December 2019, said it is still on track to spin off its IP licensing unit, recently rebranded as Adeia, in the fall.

Adeia, which siphons technology patent fees from pay TV giants ranging from Comcast to Dish Network, and streaming companies including Roku and Google, controls over 10,000 patents and accounts for 54% of Adeia's business.