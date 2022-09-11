Xperi Expands Vewd OpX for Android TV Operator Tier, Touts Ecova as First Customer

Xperi Corp. announced that the Vewd OpX, a software that helps power pay TV set-tops across Europe and North America, is being expanded to Android TV Operator Tier.

In fact, well before Xperi made the announcement at the IBC Show in Amsterdam late last week, and even before Xperi purchased Oslo, Norway-based Vewd for $109 million in early July, OpX had been integrated into the proprietary Android TV-powered set-tops used by ATSC 3.0-based virtual MVPD Ecovo here in the U.S.

"Android TV is increasingly popular as an OS for pay TV set-top boxes, and with this new implementation, we’re excited to simplify operators’ path into the Android TV world,” said Sascha Prüter, Vewd senior VP of product management, in a statement.

"This latest deployment on Android TV demonstrates the flexibility of Vewd OpX in enabling operators to deliver a consistent user experience across OS platforms and to manage all variants via a unified cloud management system.”

Added Mitch Weinraub, Evoca VP of product management: “For our service built on the ATSC 3.0 standard, we needed a robust, flexible solution for customizing the user experience on Android TV set-top boxes. Vewd OpX fulfills Google’s requirements for the Android TV Operator Tier, enabling easy content discovery and consumption across broadcast and OTT channels, apps, games, and more using our new receiver, called Pilot.”