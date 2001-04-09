XFL ratings reach new bottom

The XFL on NBC hit a new low on Saturday night, hitting a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.

The game between Los Angeles and San Francisco averaged only 2.2 million fans. The final week of the regular season looms with the fledgling WWF/NBC football league averaging well below the 4.5 average rating NBC guaranteed advertisers.

NBC is expected to declare its intention to stick by the XFL for a second season or bolt from its deal with the league by the end of the XFL playoff season. - Richard Tedesco