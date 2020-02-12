Xandr Using Merkury For Advanced TV Insights

AT&T’s ad unit Xandr will be working with Merkle's new Merkury identity resolution platform to generate cross-screen insights in advanced TV and digital.

Merkle said it launched Merkury to create first-party private identity graphs for both brands and publishers.

“Consumer privacy and the death of the third-party cookie are changing the rules for digital and cross-channel marketing,” said John Lee, president of Merkury.

“Going forward, both marketers and publishers will begin with their first-party relationships to create owned, private identity graphs that generate addressability while maintaining their own intellectual property,” Lee said. “These brands will be able to network their private graphs with partners and publishers in a way that increases addressability for all in a privacy-safe way. Merkury’s mission is to serve as a neutral technology enabler of the private graph, supporting seamless interoperability between brands, publishers, and technology platforms.”

Merkle said Merkury provides clients with a complete identity and data platform, including identity resolution, third-party data, marketing technology integrations, and data privacy clean rooms

“Merkle’s launch of Merkury speaks to a major industry challenge and opportunity to build direct connections to consumers through unique, first-party insights, in a privacy-safe way,” said Jason Brown, chief revenue officer for Xandr. “Xandr today delivers results for clients by working with Merkury to power smarter TV and digital campaigns. As demand increases for integrated cross-screen experiences across linear, addressable TV, and digital, we find ourselves in a unique position to meet buyer demand with Merkury.”

To build Merkury, Merkle in January agreed to acquire 4Cite Market, whose first-party identity resolution capabilities will play a role in Merkury’s private graph solution for brands including Cadillac.

Merkury’s private identity graph capability is being integrated with technology partners including MediaMath, Index Exchange and Source Point, to enable programmatic trading of marketer and publisher cookie-less private graph IDs.

“Merkury is a reference application for MediaMath’s Source, a fully addressable, accountable, aligned supply chain that can activate against private identity graphs,” said Joe Zawadzki, CEO, MediaMath. “By treating Merkury identity as the first-class signal across our global supply chain, we are driving a collective effort toward enterprise-grade marketing.”

Merkury will also be working with publishers including Meredith, Pandora, and iHeartMedia’s SmartAudio.

“The market is accelerating toward a world where cookies are no longer a solution. We are aligned with Merkury’s perspective and direction on the future of private graphs powered by great partners,” said Alysia Borsa, executive VP, chief business & data officer, Meredith.