WWE Network to Offer Library Content Free for Limited Time
Classic WWE PPV events, recent episodes of 'Monday Night Raw,' 'Friday Night SmackDown' available
With pro wrestling fans home during the coronavirus crisis, streaming service WWE Network has opened up a “vast portion” of its library for a limited time.
The subscription video on demand service will make thousands of hours of content, including every WrestleMania in history as well as other PPV events like Royal Rumble, and original documentaries, the company said. It's unclear how long the free content will be available to audiences.
The move follows the WWE’s decision last week to air on ESPN three classic WrestleMania event over three weeks leading up to the company’s April 4-5 WrestleMania 36 event.
