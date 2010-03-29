WTF: FCC Catches Hell on Merger

Where never is heard an encouraging

word, and the skies are cloudy all

day: That could be the theme to the

first wave of public comment on the proposed

$30 billion Comcast/NBCU joint venture.

Only fully open for business for a few

days since its March 18 start, the FCC’s public

docket on the merger—the government

version of open-mike night—had already

drawn almost 150 comments, mostly of the

one-graph, “don’t let big companies

merge” variety.

A sampling of the vox populi-or at least the vox motivated enough to

file a comment—indicates the FCC didn’t appear

to have trouble with the s-word, at least

online, and also when it came to logging comments

(see above). A “WTF” comment took

aim at cable rates—as has FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski—and read, in part: “The

problem that I have is that cable and satellite

TV companies are raising their rates EVERY

YEAR!!! Something needs to be done!”

For more docket fodder, read on:

“Another mega-corporation only serves to

dwindle customer choice and strangle innovation.

Don’t allow consumers to suffer more

in the name of the all-mighty [sic] dollar.”

“I fail to see the benefit of the proposed

Comcast/NBC merger. It is liken [sic] to

Coors/Molson also distributing their own

alcoholic products.”

“How about breaking up these immoral

and war-mongering media conglomerates

instead of rewarding them?”

“I am 100% certain that both the cost of Internet

access and television programming will

rise sharply in certain markets, like mine.”

“At no point should ANY cable or satellite

provider be allowed to

merge/own controlling stake

in a large primary television

network.”

“Only fools would allow this merger.”

“No Chance NO WAY.”

There were 143 comments at presstime.

For more choice comments—and details on

how you can search the FCC docket.

Cross-Ownership Rules at Play

Last week, the Third Circuit Court of

Appeals lifted its stay on the FCC’s

loosening of the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rules. But don’t look for a

land rush of broadcasters buying newspapers,

say communications attorneys.

“I would be surprised,” says Jack Goodman,

counsel at WilmerHale in Washington,

“because it is limited to one broadcast station

and one newspaper in a market.

Lifting the stay means that station owners

with only one property in a market could

buy a newspaper, subject to FCC approval,

with a presumption the combination was in

the public interest. One benefi ciary could

be Tribune, which has a single station—

KTLA—and the Los Angeles Times. It holds

both under a waiver of the now old crossownership

ban, but that is time-limited. It

could apply to remove that time limit. “For

people in top 20 markets with waivers, it

gives them a little more comfort,” Goodman

says. “If they can get a permanent waiver,

the pressure is off.”

According to Goodman, the real upside

for broadcasters is that the court is taking a

second look at the commission’s approach

to ownership. “They didn’t even count cable,

much less broadband,” he says. “They are a

technological generation back.” Of course, it

will be the same panel of judges that stayed

the last two changes.

Former FCC Chairman Michael Powell,

whose more deregulatory rule changes in

2003 prompted the fi rst Third Circuit stay

and led to his successor Kevin Martin’s decision

to only loosen the cross-ownership rule,

is hoping the court’s review of arguments

leads it to a new conclusion.

“This is a new day,” Powell, now a senior

advisor with Providence Equity Partners, told

B&C. “That court was originally dismissive

about the Internet [in terms of a competing

voice in the market], which to me was their

big error. To say that this is not a substitute,

or people don’t get their news from it, gets

harder as the years go by.”