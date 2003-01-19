WSVN-TV anchor voted `sexiest'

WSVN-TV Miami meteorologist Jackie Johnson sure got temperatures rising

on the Internet last week.

The weather anchor was voted sexiest meteorologist on Playboy.com.

Johnson, who got 65 percent of the votes, also got a boost from WZTA(FM)

Miami Beach morning hosts Paul Castronovo and Rob Brewer, who urged their

listeners to log on and vote.

More than 419,000 Floridians heeded the call.

"I'm very happy that the people of South Florida came together and voted for

me," Johnson said.

"I'm really flattered."

Though obviously buoyed by the attention, Johnson declined Playboy's offer to

do a nude pictorial, reportedly passing on a six-figure

paycheck.