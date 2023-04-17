Writers Guild Overwhelmingly Votes 'Yes' on Strike Authorization

Nearly 98% the voting membership for the Writers Guild of America punched the "yes" chad Monday to authorize a strike should a new labor contract with producers not be hammered out by May 1.

“These results set a new record for both participation and the percentage of support in a strike authorization vote,” the guild said in a statement. “Our membership has spoken. You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. Armed with this demonstration of unity and resolve, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair contract for all writers.”

The yes vote doesn't necessarily mean a strike is imminent. In 2017, nearly 96% of the guild's voting body chose to authorize a strike, which ultimately didn't materialize.

But in 2007, after the WGA authorized a strike with a 90% yes vote, a works stoppage ultimately transpired that stopped TV and movie production for 100 days. If a strike were to come to pass this year, of course, video streaming would be impacted, too.

On the other side, the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers released a statement Monday the authorization vote "should come as no surprise to anyone," given the WGA's voting history.

“Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” the alliance said.