WPTV GM resigns abruptly
Bob Jordan has resigned as general manager at Scripps' WPTV-TV Palm Beach, Fla. The resignation is effectively immediately.
Jordan could not be reached for comment. The company said he resigned to pursue other interests, and that it was a personal decision made by Jordan. - Dan Trigoboff
