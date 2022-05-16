WOW Stock Soars as Talks With Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Heat Up

Shares in WideOpenWest were up as much as 17% in early trading Monday after reports surfaced that the company was in talks with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to be acquired.

WOW stock was priced as high as $21.69 per share (up 17% or $3.20 each) in early trading May 13. The stock was trading at $20.85 each before mid-day, up 13% or $2.36 each. This is the second time in about a month that WOW shares have risen in the double-digits — in April, the stock rose 12% after speculation arose that it had hired advisers to seek a possible buyer.

According to Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, WOW and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, the private-equity infrastructure investment arm of the investment banker, have entered into exclusive talks. The Morgan Stanley unit is not a total stranger to the U.S. telecom business — in 2020 it purchased a 49.99% interest in Altice USA’s Lightpath fiber enterprise business in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $3.2 billion.

Officials at WOW declined comment. Representatives from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WOW is coming off the sale of five of its markets for a combined $1.786 billion to Astound Broadband and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband) and recently unveiled plans to beef up fiber network deployment and launch a wireless offering. Earlier this month the company said it would spend about $400 million on greenfield expansion of its fiber network through 2027.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss its Q1 results on May 9, WOW said it would launch its mobile service — via a partnership with Reach Mobile — in one of its southern markets later this month, followed by an enterprise-wide launch in Q3. ■