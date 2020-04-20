WOW! CEO Elder Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Battle
Cable operator’s top executive was hospitalized last month
Teresa Elder, CEO of WideOpenWest (WOW!), has returned to work after a battle with COVID-19, the cable operator said in an SEC 8-K filing made today.
WOW! announced just over three weeks ago that Elder had been admitted to a Denver-area hospital for treatment.
Also read: WOW! CEO Elder Hospitalized with COVID-19
Bill Case, chief information officer for the company, stepped in as acting CEO. Additionally, cable industry veteran and WOW! board chairman, Jeff Marcus, temporarily took on a formal leadership role as executive chairman.
Englewood, Colorado-based WOW! has postponed most of its employees to work-from-home status since March 16.
WOW! serves 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and South, with broadband, cable, phone, business data and cloud services.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.