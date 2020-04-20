WOW! CEO Elder Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Battle

Teresa Elder, CEO of WideOpenWest (WOW!), has returned to work after a battle with COVID-19, the cable operator said in an SEC 8-K filing made today.

WOW! announced just over three weeks ago that Elder had been admitted to a Denver-area hospital for treatment.

Also read: WOW! CEO Elder Hospitalized with COVID-19

Bill Case, chief information officer for the company, stepped in as acting CEO. Additionally, cable industry veteran and WOW! board chairman, Jeff Marcus, temporarily took on a formal leadership role as executive chairman.

Englewood, Colorado-based WOW! has postponed most of its employees to work-from-home status since March 16.

WOW! serves 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and South, with broadband, cable, phone, business data and cloud services.