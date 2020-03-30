WOW! CEO Elder Hospitalized with COVID-19

Teresa Elder, CEO of cable company WideOpenWest (WOW!) has been hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the company said Sunday (March 29).

Bill Case, chief information officer, will be acting CEO of the cable and broadband provider during Elder's hospital stay and recovery.

Elder had been working remotely since March 16 due to the company's move to work-from-home status wherever possible.

"All of WOW! is united in wishing Teresa a quick and full recovery," said WOW! board chairman Jeff Marcus. "The board, her leadership team and every WOW! employee offers their support and prayers to her and her family."

WOW! serves 13 markets, primarily in the Midwest and South, with broadband, cable, phone, business data and cloud services.