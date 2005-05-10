World Turns, Light Still On at CBS
CBS has re-upped two shows that, between them, have almost 120 years on the air (no, that's not a misprint).
Soaps As the World Turns and Guiding Light have been renewed through the 2006-2007 season.
Guiding Light will celebrate its 67th birthday June 30 (including its radio run and 53 years on TV), while World has been turning since 1956.
