World Turns, Light Still On at CBS

CBS has re-upped two shows that, between them, have almost 120 years on the air (no, that's not a misprint).

Soaps As the World Turns and Guiding Light have been renewed through the 2006-2007 season.

Guiding Light will celebrate its 67th birthday June 30 (including its radio run and 53 years on TV), while World has been turning since 1956.