Woods, Petroro upped at Access Hollywood
Kathy Woods and DJ Petroro have been promoted to supervising producers at NBC
Enterprises' Access Hollywood.
Woods has been with Access Hollywood since its launch in 1996, while
Petroro has been with the show since 1997.
