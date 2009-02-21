Wonder Women Hosts Set
By B&C Staff
CNN's Campbell Brown, E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Univision's Maria Elena Salinas will host the Wonder Women luncheon in New York March 10. The event is co-sponsored by Multichannel News and the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.
