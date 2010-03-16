Women At NBCUExpands Board
NBC Universal’s efforts to serve
advertisers no matter what their
audience target gained a boost this
week. Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg,
and MediaVest President of Investment and
Activation Donna Speciale joined the board
of Women At NBCU, the entity aimed at
providing marketers with insights about
women consumers. Formed in January
2009, the board serves as a think tank on
female trends and marketing to women.
Among others named to the board,
spearheaded by NBC Universal Women
and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks
President Lauren Zalaznick, are Meredith
Whitney, a high-profile financial analyst;
fashion designer Tory Burch; and Miriam
Muley, CEO of 85% Niche, a women-focused
marketing consultancy.
In addition to Speciale, Women At
NBCU has a host of agency executive board
members including Zenith Media’s Peggy
Green, Ogilvy & Mather’s Shelly Lazarus
and Electus’ Laura Caraccioli-Davis.
