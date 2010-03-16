Women At NBCUExpands Board

NBC Universal’s efforts to serve

advertisers no matter what their

audience target gained a boost this

week. Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg,

and MediaVest President of Investment and

Activation Donna Speciale joined the board

of Women At NBCU, the entity aimed at

providing marketers with insights about

women consumers. Formed in January

2009, the board serves as a think tank on

female trends and marketing to women.

Among others named to the board,

spearheaded by NBC Universal Women

and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks

President Lauren Zalaznick, are Meredith

Whitney, a high-profile financial analyst;

fashion designer Tory Burch; and Miriam

Muley, CEO of 85% Niche, a women-focused

marketing consultancy.

In addition to Speciale, Women At

NBCU has a host of agency executive board

members including Zenith Media’s Peggy

Green, Ogilvy & Mather’s Shelly Lazarus

and Electus’ Laura Caraccioli-Davis.