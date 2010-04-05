Women in Cable Telecommunications Calls For Leadership Institute Applications
Women in
Cable Telecommunications has put out a call for applications for the Betsy
Magness Leadership Institute.
The
program, sponsored by WE tv, trains women for senior posts in the cable and
telecom industries, boasting more than 500 graduates.
Applications,
which
can be submitted online, are due May 21.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.