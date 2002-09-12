WNYW-TV's Roland hospitalized
John Roland, anchor of the new 5 p.m. newscast on Fox's WNYW-TV New York, was
hospitalized Monday night with a bout of diverticulitis.
Roland remains in the hospital, but his condition is improving and he plans
to return to the anchor desk within several weeks.
Len Cannon is anchoring the 5 p.m. slot in his absence.
