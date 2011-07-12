WLS-TV Selects Dejero LIVE Platform

In another example of the growing importance of 4G networks for local news, WLS-TV, the ABC-owned and operated station in Chicago, has purchased multiple Dejero LIVE Platform systems for mobile newsgathering. The systems will allow news crews at the station to transmit news feeds from the field back to the studio over 4G, 3G, WiFi and Ethernet networks.

"WLS-TV is the dominant news organization in Chicago and our viewers trust us to bring them breaking news first," explained Kal Hassan, VP and director of engineering at WLS-TV in a statement. "We chose the Dejero LIVE Platform as an added asset for our newsgathering tool box. Our crews can go live quickly with streaming video if cellular, WiFi or Ethernet networks are available. Additionally, news packages can be sent to the station using the integrated non-realtime store and forward capabilities. Although not a panacea for all situations, it enhances our news gathering capabilities."

The Dejero LIVE Platform includes the Dejero LIVE Mobile Transmitter, which is a portable hand held transmitter, the Dejero LIVE Video Manager, the online manager that connects transmitters to video receiving servers and the Dejero LIVE Video Server, which receives the video transmission in the studio and decodes it for ingest.