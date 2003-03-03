WLS bumps Burns
Anchor Diann Burns was pulled off of WLS-TV Chicago newscasts last week after
she and the ABC-owned, top-rated station failed to reach an agreement on further
employment.
Her contract with the station runs until June.
Local speculation is that she could end up on the rebuilding WBBM-TV, where
top anchor Linda MacLennan also left last week.
