The Winter Olympics Again Get TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Feb. 4).



For the second week in a row, NBC grabs the top spot on our chart with its promos for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which racked up 325 million TV ad impression over seven days. And once again, TNT’s The Alienist holds steady at second place while scoring the highest iSpot Attention Index (127) in our ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



HGTV earns two spots in our ranking — third place for Home Town and fifth for Flip or Flop Nashville — while Animal Planet’s bit of Super Bowl counterprogramming, Puppy Bowl XIV, shows up (adorably) at No. 4.

1) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 325,380,677

AttentionScore: 86.42

AttentionIndex: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,226,863

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $864,250

2) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 247,540,394

AttentionScore: 94.44

AttentionIndex: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $2,639,116

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $45,821

3) Home Town, HGTV

Impressions: 204,628,986

AttentionScore: 89.72

AttentionIndex: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,485,299

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $81,518

4) Puppy Bowl XIV, Animal Planet

Impressions: 179,062,113

AttentionScore: 89.48

AttentionIndex: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $601,503

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $14,533

5) Flip or Flop Nashville, HGTV

Impressions: 150,609,312

AttentionScore: 91.27

AttentionIndex: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,403,234

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).