Winfrey Wins NAB 'Distinguished Service Award'

The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped Oprah Winfrey for this year’s "Distinguished Service Award," which recognizes "significant and lasting contributions to the broadcasting industry."

Past winners include Cokie Roberts, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope and Walter Cronkite.Winfrey will be saluted at the NAB convention in Las Vegas April 19.