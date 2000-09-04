Wimmer goes global
Kurt Wimmer, an attorney at the Washington law firm of Covington & Burling who represented CBS and NBC affiliates, has moved to the firm's London office, where he will be focusing on global telecommunications and Internet firms.
Jon Blake, who first represented CBS 25 years ago, will be taking over for Wimmer.
Blake will have help from Covington & Burling attorneys Gerry Waldron and Jennifer Johnson.
