Wilson Named National Director at Americans For Democratic Action
Americans For Democratic Action has named Michael Wilson as national director of the liberal advocacy group.
Wilson has been an international VP and director of legislative and political action for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. He succeeds Amy Isaacs effective Aug. 1.
ADA has been solidly behind the federal shield law and against media censorship.
