WICT Taps Two Toppers
Women in Cable & Telecommunications has picked its top board executives.
WICT has tapped Susan Scott chair of its board of directors, succeeding Robin Sangston, who remains a member of the executive committee in her capacity as immediate past chair.Scott is senior VP, distribution, for The Weather Channel.
Jill Campbell, SVP, operations, at Cox, will Chair the WICT Foundation's Board of Trustees, succeeding Ann Montgomery.
