WICT Announces 2009 Chapter Presidents

Women in Cable & Telecommunications Monday announced it 2009 lineup of chapter presidents.

Atlanta: Amy Cohn, Cox Communications; Carolinas: Cyndee Everman, Time Warner Cable;

Greater Chicago: Kathy Alexander, Beagle Insight; Greater Florida, Gaby Schoepflin, Fox Cable Networks;

Greater Texas: Susan Patten, Time Warner Cable; Michigan: John Ceniceros, Scripps Networks;

Midwest: Denise Farley, Mediacom; New England: Lata Chawla, Performance Edge Training & Consulting;

NewMexico/Arizona: Tammy Burgess, Cox Communications; New York: Elizabeth Chunn, Time Warner Cable Media Sales:

Northern California: Beverly Wilmore, Inner Media Vision, Inc.; Oklahoma: Kimberley Bailey, Cox Communications; Pacific Northwest: Sarah DeZell, Comcast; Greater Philadelphia: Suzanne Altshuler, Starz Entertainment;

Rocky Mountain: Tracy Baumgartner, Comcast; South Florida: Leslie Dean, Groupware International, Inc.;

Southern California: Colleen Dillaway, Bright House Networks; Virginia: Cliona Robb, Christian & Barton, LLP; Washington DC/Baltimore: Suzanne Underwald, Dow Lohnes, PLLC.

WICT also named a number of local advisers, who will provide guidance and mentoring to local WICT boards in those regions.

Atlanta: Veronica Sheehan, Turner Entertainment Group; Carolinas: Dianne Blackwood, Time Warner Cable;

Greater Chicago: Joan Gundlach, A & E Television Networks; Greater Florida: Linda Chambers, Bright House Networks; Greater Texas: Kathy Brabson, Time Warner Cable; Michigan: Marie MacMillan, Comcast;

Midwest: Kim Roden, Comcast; New England: Marcia Keegan, ESPN; New Mexico/Arizona: Suzee Smith-Everhard, Cox Communications;

New York: Mary Murano, NBC Universal;

Northern California: Marian Jackson, Comcast; Oklahoma: Judy Smith Nussbaum, Cox Communications;

Pacific Northwest: Theresa Smith, Comcast; Greater Philadelphia: Sarah Davis (no affiliation given);

Rocky Mountain: Debbie Egner, Starzl South Florida: Filemon