WICT Announces 2009 Chapter Presidents
Women in Cable & Telecommunications Monday announced it 2009 lineup of chapter presidents.
Atlanta: Amy Cohn, Cox Communications; Carolinas: Cyndee Everman, Time Warner Cable;
Greater Chicago: Kathy Alexander, Beagle Insight; Greater Florida, Gaby Schoepflin, Fox Cable Networks;
Greater Texas: Susan Patten, Time Warner Cable; Michigan: John Ceniceros, Scripps Networks;
Midwest: Denise Farley, Mediacom; New England: Lata Chawla, Performance Edge Training & Consulting;
NewMexico/Arizona: Tammy Burgess, Cox Communications; New York: Elizabeth Chunn, Time Warner Cable Media Sales:
Northern California: Beverly Wilmore, Inner Media Vision, Inc.; Oklahoma: Kimberley Bailey, Cox Communications; Pacific Northwest: Sarah DeZell, Comcast; Greater Philadelphia: Suzanne Altshuler, Starz Entertainment;
Rocky Mountain: Tracy Baumgartner, Comcast; South Florida: Leslie Dean, Groupware International, Inc.;
Southern California: Colleen Dillaway, Bright House Networks; Virginia: Cliona Robb, Christian & Barton, LLP; Washington DC/Baltimore: Suzanne Underwald, Dow Lohnes, PLLC.
WICT also named a number of local advisers, who will provide guidance and mentoring to local WICT boards in those regions.
Atlanta: Veronica Sheehan, Turner Entertainment Group; Carolinas: Dianne Blackwood, Time Warner Cable;
Greater Chicago: Joan Gundlach, A & E Television Networks; Greater Florida: Linda Chambers, Bright House Networks; Greater Texas: Kathy Brabson, Time Warner Cable; Michigan: Marie MacMillan, Comcast;
Midwest: Kim Roden, Comcast; New England: Marcia Keegan, ESPN; New Mexico/Arizona: Suzee Smith-Everhard, Cox Communications;
New York: Mary Murano, NBC Universal;
Northern California: Marian Jackson, Comcast; Oklahoma: Judy Smith Nussbaum, Cox Communications;
Pacific Northwest: Theresa Smith, Comcast; Greater Philadelphia: Sarah Davis (no affiliation given);
Rocky Mountain: Debbie Egner, Starzl South Florida: Filemon
