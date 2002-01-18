Who Wants to Be ... host?
Buena Vista Television executives are regrouping after learning that Regis
Philbin is not going to host the studio's upcoming syndication version of Who
Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Insiders said The Walt Disney Co.-owned studio made
two offers to Philbin to host the daytime version and he rebuffed
both.
Buena Vista has sold the syndicated Millionaire in more than 90 percent of the
country for its fall debut.
Philbin has been hosting the primetime ABC game since it debuted in the
summer of 2000.
Philbin has also hosted Buena Vista's Live with Regis. for the past 14
years.
'Regis has become synonymous with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, so
naturally, we're disappointed that he's passed on hosting the syndicated version
of the show,' a Buena Vista statement said.
'However, we understand and respect his decision to not add yet another
full-time show to his already demanding schedule.'
Buena Vista -- which never promised stations Philbin would be the syndicated
host -- had no comment on who will now host the series.
