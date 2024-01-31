Who Knew That Philo Didn't Have an App for Vizio SmartCast? ... But It Does Now
SmartCast now touts around 18 million users
Just a few years ago, pubs like ours were overrun with announcements from streaming app suppliers touting support on various TVOS platforms.
Just like modern roads, Wi-Fi, and water and power connections, that buildout has been largely completed. It is 2024, after all.
But occasionally, one will catch us by surprise, and that happened Wednesday when Philo announced support for its app on Vizio SmartCast TVs.
Vizio's TVOS platform is hardly inconsequential, touting 17.9 million users as of the end of September.
Until now, Philo has somehow managed to get by without it. Perhaps the last of the virtual MVPDs to hold the line on pricing -- Philo lacks live sports but is still only priced at $25 a month -- the service last reported a subscriber count (800,000) several years ago.
Looking at Philo's device/OS support page, it still has a number of unchecked boxes, including LG's webOS.
