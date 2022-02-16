White House Promotes FCC Multiple Dwelling Unit Decision

In an unusual shout-out to an independent agency decision, the White House issued a press release Wednesday (February 16) promoting the FCC's decision to try and boost competition for broadband in apartment buildings and other multi-tenant buildings.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had tweeted the day before following the unanimous decision, essentially crediting the President for the decision: "Have you lived in an apartment building that only allowed ONE internet provider? Thanks to @POTUS Competition agenda, today @FCC voted to crack down on 'sweetheart deals' between landlords & service providers. We are helping lower the price of internet for millions of Americans."

The follow-up press release Wednesday included that tweet, as well as one from White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese saying the FCC decision was a crucial milestone in the Administration effort to boost competition and lower prices for broadband.

The press release pointed out that the President had called for "unlocking" competition in multiple dwelling units in an executive order on promoting competition. Independent agencies like the FCC and FTC, are not, however, subject to executive orders. ■