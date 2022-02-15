FCC Adopts Rules Boosting Broadband Choice for Tenants

The FCC has unanimously voted to close what it says are loopholes that have allowed broadband providers to evade rules meant to give tenants in Multi-Tenant Environments (MTEs) — such as apartments, condos or mobile homes — choice among internet services.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Friday (January 21) circulated a Report and Order and Declaratory Ruling to the other commissioners, which they have now adopted, according to her office.

The new rules:

1) Prohibit providers and dwelling owners (park owners in the case of mobile homes) from striking exclusive revenue-sharing agreements;

2) Require providers to let tenants know “in plain language” if they have exclusive marketing arrangements with building owners — though importantly it does not prohibit such arrangements.

A separate declaratory ruling clarifies that existing FCC rules on cable inside wiring disallows sale-and leaseback arrangements that the FCC also says block access to competitive offerings.

Rosenworcel said Tuesday (February 15) that the new rules "will crack down on practices that prevent competition and effectively block a consumer’s ability to get lower prices or higher quality services," saying that a third of the country now lives in multi-tenant buildings, often with only one choice of broadband provider. ■