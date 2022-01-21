FCC Chair Rosenworcel Proposes Multitenant Dwelling ‘Loophole’ Fixes

The FCC wants to close loopholes that deny apartment dwellers and others a choice of ISPs.

The Federal Communications Commission is proposing to close what it says are loopholes that have allowed broadband providers to evade rules that are supposed to allow tenants in Multi-Tenant Environments (MTEs) — such as apartments, condos or mobile homes — to have choice among internet services.

Jessica Rosenworcel (Image credit: FCC)

The agency in September asked for a new round of comments on its proceeding. FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Friday (Jan. 21) circulated a Report and Order and Declaratory Ruling to the other commissioners that would take a number of steps in that direction.

Specifically, the Report and Order would:

1) Prohibit providers and dwelling owners (park owners in the case of mobile homes) from striking exclusive revenue-sharing agreements;

2) Requite providers to let tenants know “in plain language” if they have exclusive marketing arrangements with building owners — though importantly it does not prohibit such arrangements.

The Declaratory Ruling would “clarify” that current rules prohibit sale or leaseback arrangements that have the effect of blocking alternate providers.

“With more than one-third of the U.S. population living in apartments, mobile home parks, condominiums and public housing, it’s time to crack down on practices that lock out broadband competition and consumer choice,” she said. “Consumers deserve access to a choice of providers in their buildings. I look forward to having my colleagues join me in lifting the obstacles to competitive choice for broadband for the millions of tenants across the nation.”

It's not a lock, but the fact that she has circulated it and promoted that circulation suggests she has the votes, including at least one Republican vote, to pass it. ■