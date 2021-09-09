FCC Seeks More Input on MDUs
Rosenworcel wants more info on impact on exclusive deals
FCC acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel is seeking input on one of her longtime issues--access to communications in multiple dwelling units.
The FCC has asked for a new round of comment on its proceeding looking into competition for broadband in apartments, condos and offices.
The goal, said the FCC, is to "better understand how the Commission can promote increased competition, consumer choice, and lower prices for Americans living and working in these buildings."
In announcing the new look, Rosenworcel said it was time to examine how exclusive agreements can "lock out broadband competition and consumer choice."
The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, which issued the request for comment, said it wants commenters to focus particularly on three issues: 1) revenue sharing agreements and how they affect price, competition, and quality of service; 2) exclusive wiring deals and whether those do or don't prevent new entrants or inhibit choice; and 3) whether marketing arrangements confuse people.
