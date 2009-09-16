White House Appoints PCAH Leaders

The White House has rounded out the leadership of the President's Committee on the Arts & Humanities.



Named co-chairs of the committee, according to the White House, were commercial theater producer Margo Lion (Harispray, Angels In America) and AFI founder and TV/film producer, playright George Stevens Jr.



Named vice chairman was Mary Schmidt Campbell, dean of the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.



PCAH, which was created during the administration of President Ronald Reagan, himself a former film and TV figure, is charged with advocating for the value of the arts and humanities. This includes working with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).



PCAH's executive director, named back in July, is Rachel Goslins, independent TV and film producer, attorney and wife of FCC chairman Julius Genachowski.

