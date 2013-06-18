Wheelock Moves to Al Jazeera America
Al Jazeera America has named Bob Wheelock senior executive
producer. Wheelock has been executive producer of newsgathering in the
America's for Al Jazeera English.
In addition, he has been part of the launch team helping
turn Current TV into the 24/7 news operation that is scheduled to launch in
August.
Wheelock is the former ABC News senior producer
in Washington.
