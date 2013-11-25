Wheeler to Talk Tech at CES

There will be a full house of commissioners at the International CES in Las Vegas in January.



FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will be interviewed by Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro Jan. 8, making it an even dozen of the last dozen commissioners to attend the show.



Also scheduled for Jan. 8 appearances are commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Jessica Rosenworcel, Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly, who will be panelists on the FCC regulatory agenda session at the CES Policy Summit.