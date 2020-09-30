What Streaming Wars? Five Services Control 83% of Connected TV Viewing

While there’s a popular perception that the video streaming market is viciously competitive and full of relevant aspirants, the data tells a slightly more monopolistic story.

Using Comscore data from July, equity research company LightShed Partners found that only five streaming services control 83% of U.S. connected TV usage.

Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video combine to control 64%.

“Investors and the press would lead one to believe that there was an intense streaming war underway with the new entrants utilizing their vast libraries of content, lower prices (sometimes even free with ads) and cross-marketing scale leveraging their other portfolio assets to take share from streaming incumbents,” LightShed said in a note to investors. “Yet, streaming share of time spent tells a very different story.”