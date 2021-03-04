WGAE: More Must Be Done to Combat Hate Crimes

The Writers Guild of America East said the creative community needs to step up to help its Asian American and Pacific Islander screenwriters and journalist members in the midst of a wave of hate crimes believed to stem, at least in part, from President Trump's branding of COVID-19 as "the China virus."

Also Read: CPB Boosts Funding for Content Diversity

"As members, we recognize that we can play a key role in changing misperceptions about Asian Americans, and we take that responsibility seriously," the guild said in a statement. "But we can all do more. As writers of television, film, broadcast news and digital news, we pledge to do better."

Also Read: DGA TV Diversity Report: Progress Made...and Still Needed

It provided some concrete examples of how that could be done, including "giving careful consideration to our portrayal of fictional characters of Asian descent" and "covering their communities fairly, accurately and prominently." WGAE members include both entertainment and news writers.

Also Read: Telling Stories Sans Stereotype

They also said the guild would continue its education, training and outreach efforts.

Earlier this year, the Society of Professional Journalists has teamed with the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to put a spotlight on threats, harassment and violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), including journalists.