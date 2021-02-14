The Society of Professional Journalists has teamed with the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to put a spotlight on threats, harrassment and violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), including journalists.

"We also denounce all threats against journalists, including the race-related harassment of AAPI journalists. No journalist should be harassed or threatened for doing their job, for any reason, especially because of their race or ethnicity," said SPJ.

Also Read: CPJ Tells Journalists to Be Careful Out There

SPJ also called on journalists to report on the issue, which includes harassment of AAJA members and is rooted, in part, they say in "untrue and racist assumptions" related to the coronavirus pandemic. Former President Trump, for one, frequently called COVID-19 the "China Virus."

Also Read: SPJ Decries Race-Motivated Attacks

“Journalists need to listen, more than ever, to communities that are hurting and that are looking for both representation and assurances that their concerns are being reflected in news coverage,” SPJ National President Matthew T. Hall said. “Amplifying diverse voices is so important because journalists need to reflect their communities to best serve them, and because it can bring about positive change and have a lasting impact. We ask that news managers and directors prioritize this coverage now and in the future, and that they not only allow reporters to cover these stories but also encourage them to do so.”