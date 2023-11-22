WGA Threatens to Sue Amazon Studios for Failing to Restart Shows Including Marvel’s 'Silk: Spider Society': Report

The Writers Guild of America has reportedly sent a letter to Amazon Studios threatening the company with a lawsuit if it doesn't re-start several shows that were shut down during the 148-day Hollywood writers strike that ended in late September.

According to The Ankler -- which (successfully, it seems) employed a PR firm to get a little aggregation traction for its big scoop -- the WGA accuses Amazon of violating the agreement that ended the strike by not re-opening writers rooms to series including the Marvel and Sony co-production Silk: Spider Society that were initiated before the WGA strike started in early May.

The Ankler said the WGA sent the pub this statement:

"WGAW has notified Amazon Studios that their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP and Article 7 of the MBA. Studios are obligated to return writers to work 'upon termination of the strike,' and writers’ Personal Services Agreements were extended for a period equal to the portion of the contract term that elapsed during the strike. The Guild will bring legal action against Amazon and any other studio that violates the STA to recover compensation, interest on late payments, and benefit contributions due as a result of the delay."

An Amazon press rep told Next TV the company has no comment.