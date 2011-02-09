WFTX-TV Adops Bitcentral's Precis

As part of the Journal Broadcast Group's plan to standardize around Bitcentral's Precis news production workflow system, the group's Ft. Myers, Fla., Fox affiliate, WFTX-TV is adopting the Precis system.

The upgrade completes a multi-year effort by the broadcast group to standardize with the Precis workflow and follows upgrades at KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, KMTV in Omaha, Neb., KIVI-TV in Boise, Idaho, KMIR-TV in Palm Springs, Calif., and KGUN-TV in Tucson, Ariz.

At WFTX, the newsroom is now running both the Precis workflow system and Bitcentral's Oasis content management and archiving solution.

"To keep up with our viewers' expectations in news choices, we needed a solution with up-to-the minute tools that let us quickly create breaking news content for television and website delivery," said Ron Adair, director of television engineering in a statement. "This is a fast-evolving landscape, and it had to work with software and equipment already in use. Bitcentral's Precis has consistently outperformed our expectations, making it the ideal workflow solution for all of our newsrooms."