WESH-TV ups Trauschke
WESH-TV promoted Ed Trauschke from assistant news director to news director
on Monday.
Trauschke has been acting news director since the exit of Russ Kilgore, who
left the station last month.
Trauschke had been a reporter and managing editor at the station before
becoming assistant news director.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.