Weekly Cable Ratings: Israel-Hamas War Coverage Propels Fox News To Primetime, Total Day Chart Sweep
ESPN finishes second in primetime and total day
Fox News Chanel's extensive coverage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war helped the news network secure the top spot on both the primetime and total day charts last week.
Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers during the week of October 9-15, besting last week’s most-watched network ESPN, which averaged 2.0 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
TBS’s coverage of the MLB playoffs helped the network slide into third place with 1.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.1 million viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 829,000 watchers.
CNN finished sixth with 810,000 viewers, followed by HGTV (797,000 viewers), FS1 (584,000), INSP (583,000), and TLC (562,000)
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News posted its highest viewership numbers of the year, averaging 1.5 million viewers, followed by ESPN (795,000), MSNBC (776,000), CNN (688,000) and TBS (627,000), reported Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
