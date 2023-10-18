Weekly Cable Ratings: Israel-Hamas War Coverage Propels Fox News To Primetime, Total Day Chart Sweep

Fox News Chanel's extensive coverage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war helped the news network secure the top spot on both the primetime and total day charts last week.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers during the week of October 9-15, besting last week’s most-watched network ESPN, which averaged 2.0 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

TBS’s coverage of the MLB playoffs helped the network slide into third place with 1.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.1 million viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 829,000 watchers.

CNN finished sixth with 810,000 viewers, followed by HGTV (797,000 viewers), FS1 (584,000), INSP (583,000), and TLC (562,000)

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News posted its highest viewership numbers of the year, averaging 1.5 million viewers, followed by ESPN (795,000), MSNBC (776,000), CNN (688,000) and TBS (627,000), reported Nielsen.