Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tops Primetime for Third Straight Week

Fox News continued its July ratings roll by sweeping the cable primetime and total day charts for the third straight week.

Fox News averaged 2 million viewers for the week of July 19 to July 25, besting second place MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. USA Network, bolstered by its coverage of the Summer Olympics, averaged 1 million viewers to finish in a third place tie with HGTV and Hallmark Channel.

TLC (860,000 viewers), CNN (779,000), INSP (762,000), History (742,000) and TBS (704,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime for the week.

Fox News topped the total day chart for the 23rd consecutive week, followed by MSNBC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel and CNN, reported Nielsen.