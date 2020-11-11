Weekly Cable Ratings: CNN Tops Charts During Election Week

Viewers tuned into CNN in record-breaking numbers during election week as cable news networks topped both the primetime and total day charts, according to Nielsen.

CNN, bolstered by its election day and post-election day coverage, drew a network record 6.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 to top all networks. Fox News and MSNBC also drew big numbers for the week, averaging 5.9 million and 4.7 million viewers respectively.

ESPN (2.2 million viewers), and Hallmark Channel (1.4 million viewers) were the most watched sports and entertainment networks respectively, said Nielsen.

CNN was also the most watched network on a total day basis for the week, stopping Fox News’ consecutive win streak in the category at 43 weeks. MSNBC, Hallmark Channel and ESPN rounded out the top five most watched cable networks on a 24-hour basis, according to Nielsen.