Weekly Cable Ratings: Cable News Networks Sweep Total Day Chart
Fox News, MSNBC top primetime charts for the week
The cable news networks rode to the top of the total day charts last week while Fox News continued its winning streak on the primetime charts.
Fox News finished first on a 24-hour basis during the week of July 11 to July 17 for its 28th consecutive win with an average of 1.36 million viewers, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 824,000 viewers, followed by CNN with 564,000 watchers.
Hallmark Channel (564,000 viewers) and HGTV (507,000) were the top entertainment networks on the chart, reported Nielsen.
On a primetime basis, Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for its seventh consecutive weekly win, followed by MSNBC’s 1.3 million viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 939,000 viewers.
HGTV was fourth with 888,000 viewers, followed by TLC with 834,000 watchers. TBS (753,000 viewers), Discovery Channel (737,000), INSP (726,000), History (722,000) and CNN (660,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime, said Nielsen.
