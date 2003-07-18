Weekend Inside Edition gets new anchor
Inside Edition correspondent Paul Boyd has been tapped to co-anchor the
show’s weekend edition alongside Trish Bergin.
He has been with the King World Productions syndicated magazine show since 2001.
Boyd replaces Don Criqui, who has left the show.
