The Weakest Seinfeld supporting character
An upcoming episode of The Weakest Link will pit the game show's
acerbic host, Anne Robinson, against a number of former Seinfeld ensemble players.
The Jan. 13 episode will include The Soup Nazi (Larry
Thomas), Mickey (Danny Woodburn) and Babu Bhatt (Brian George).
