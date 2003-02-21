WCCO launches newscast
WCCO-TV Minneapolis is launching a morning newscast.
The one-hour program airs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., sandwiched between CBS News'
Saturday Early Show and the two-hour Nickelodeon kids' block.
The station is looking for a permanent anchor, but John Reger will anchor in
the meantime.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.