WCBS-TV Says Hello to L-Lo

By

Lynda Lopez, E! Entertainment Television reporter and host of Glow
on E!'s Style network, has joined WCBS-TV New York as a reporter, covering fashion, trends and celebrity.

Lopez has experience with all three given that she is also the sister of singer-film star-entertainment-news staple Jennifer Lopez.

Lynda Lopez joins the station Monday, Oct. 20.