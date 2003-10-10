WCBS-TV Says Hello to L-Lo
Lynda Lopez, E! Entertainment Television reporter and host of Glow
on E!'s Style network, has joined WCBS-TV New York as a reporter, covering fashion, trends and celebrity.
Lopez has experience with all three given that she is also the sister of singer-film star-entertainment-news staple Jennifer Lopez.
Lynda Lopez joins the station Monday, Oct. 20.
