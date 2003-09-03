Trending

WCBS-TV adds Kirtzman & Co.

By

WCBS-TV New York this Sunday debuts a political-affairs program hosted by
veteran political reporter Andrew Kirtzman.

Kirtzman & Co. will feature interviews and roundtable discussions
with local politicians and reporters.

The show will alternate on Sundays with Marcia Kramer's political program,
Sunday Edition, during CBS News Sunday between 7 a.m.-9
a.m.