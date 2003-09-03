WCBS-TV adds Kirtzman & Co.
WCBS-TV New York this Sunday debuts a political-affairs program hosted by
veteran political reporter Andrew Kirtzman.
Kirtzman & Co. will feature interviews and roundtable discussions
with local politicians and reporters.
The show will alternate on Sundays with Marcia Kramer's political program,
Sunday Edition, during CBS News Sunday between 7 a.m.-9
a.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.